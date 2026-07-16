There's a new smash burger restaurant in downtown Princeton, according to the Patch.

7th Street Burger just opened in downtown Princeton

Nassau Street is the new home of 7th Street Burger, a New York City-based restaurant chain. The spot was most recently occupied by Pizza Colore. Another burger place, Diesel & Duke, was there before that.

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The co-owner used to own Diesel & Duke burger chain

7th Street Burger was founded by two college friends, Kevin Rezvani and Paras Jain. Rezvani is the former owner of the Diesel & Duke burger chain. The friends opened their first 7th Street Burger only a few years ago, in 2021, on the corner of 7th Street and 1st Avenue in New York City's East Village.

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You guessed it. Smash Burgers are its specialty. The website says the burgers are, "Built simple and smashed right, every time."

There are three items on the menu

There are three items on the menu. Burgers, fries, and drinks. You can get a Cheeseburger (one 100% fresh beef pattie) or a Double Cheeseburger (two 100% fresh beef patties). There's an Impossible Burger (Vegetarian), too. The website says all the burgers come with American Cheese, grilled onions, house sauce, and pickles. Am I making you hungry? Crispy Fries are the signature side. They're gluten-free and fried in Canola Oil. Drinks are self-serve.

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7th Street Burger rewards lets you collect points every time you order. There's a marketplace to redeem your points for exclusive rewards, free food, or surprise orders that pop up. Click here to learn more and sign up.

7th Street Burger is located at 124 Nassau Street. It's open 7 days a week from 11 AM - midnight. Pick up or delivery is available.