Oh, get ready. This is going to be a popular spot. The fastest growing chain in America is coming to town.

7 Brew approved for its first Bucks County location

Levittown Now is reporting that 7 Brew, a trendy coffee/beverage shop that's blown up on TikTok, will be building its first Bucks County location.

READ MORE: Popular NJ Deli opens second location in Bucks County

It will be built in the parking lot of the Langhorne Square Shopping Center

Middletown Township officials just gave its final approval on Monday night (July 13) for a standalone, 510-square-foot shop in the northern corner of the Langhorne Square Shopping Center.

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If you're not familiar with 7 Brew, it's not a shop that you sit in and hang out with your friends, like Starbucks. It's a drive-thru only spot with a ton of unique drinks. Anticipating the popularity, there will be two drive-thru lines, which will be able to fit 18 vehicles at a time, and, a bypass lane for overflow, or to get out of the order line for whatever reason.

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7 Brew has over 20,000 beverage choices

Are you ready for this? The 7 Brew menu has over 20,000 drink options. Yup, you read that right. There are coffees, energy drinks, 7 Fizz sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. Here's some advice. Download the 7 Brew app or check out the website before visiting to narrow down what you'd like to order.

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7 Brew will be open 7 days a week: 5:30 AM - 10 PM Sunday - Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday, it would close at 11 PM.

No timeline for construction has been revealed yet, or when it's expected to open. Stay tuned. Langhorne Shopping Center is located at 1281 East Lincoln Highway.

For more information on the project, click here.