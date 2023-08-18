Hungry? It's time to eat all over Burlington County.

Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday (August 20th) and runs through Saturday, August 26th, with over 100 restaurants participating. Wow.

Who wants to cook in the summer? Forget it. Get to Burlington County and visit your favorite restaurants or discover some new ones.

Many of the restaurants are offering specials and creating menus specifically for Summer Restaurant Week. Click here to see some of the specials.

I love this sort of thing. Tell your family and friends and go.

Here are just a few of the participating restaurants:

Barone's Tuscan Grill in Moorestown

Blue Claw Seafood in Burlington

Braddock's Tavern in Medford

Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel

Crawford's Corner Bar and Kitchen - Medford

Curtain's Wharf in Burlington

Dooney's Pub in Delran

Estia Taverna in Marlton

Gaetano's of Willingboro

Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield

HoopHouse Bakery & Café in Bordentown

Iron Plow Vineyards in Mansfield

Jose Tejas in Mount Laurel

This is just a few of the restaurants you can visit. Like I said, there are over 100 participating. See the complete list by clicking here.

There are so many great places to choose from. You could pick a new one each day of the week. No matter what type of cuisine you like, there are many choices for you.

While you're dining and taking food pics of all the awesome dishes, use the hashtags #BurloRestaurantWeek, #BulrcoEats and #BestFoodinBurlco when you post them on social media.

For more information on Burlington County's Summer Restaurant Week, click here.

