Buying a Home in NJ? This Town Has the Lowest Prices

Let’s face it, the price of just about everything right now is sky-high.

Groceries are way more expensive than ever and so is just about every other everyday item you use.

One thing in particular that’s way up in price? Homes. It’s very very impressive if you can afford a home these days.

The housing market is sky-high and it’s making it very hard for people to buy a home, especially for first-time home buyers.

New Jersey is such an amazing place to call home. No matter what life you want to make for yourself, you can access just about everything right here in The Garden State.

If you want to live a peaceful beach life, you can do that, if you’re more of a city kind of person, you can do that and if you’re content with what comes with quiet suburban living, it’s here for you!

I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life and I’ve seriously never wanted to leave. It’s really easy to call this state home.

If you choose to move here, you’ll experience memories that will last you a lifetime. While we all know that it’s really hard to buy an affordable home right now, there are a few towns in New Jersey that are offering some of the cheapest homes throughout the state.

Where Are The Cheapest Homes in New Jersey?

Houzeo has made a list of the cheapest places to live in New Jersey in 2025 based on a few key factors.

Median home value, median house rent, cost of living compared to the state average, median household income, and population.

According to the data, the cheapest place to live in New Jersey is currently Camden, NJ.

The top ten is Gloucester City at number 2, followed by Vineland, Absecon, Trenton, Pitman, Hightstown, Atlantic City, Phillipsburg and Clayton.

If you’re trying to stay on a budget while living in New Jersey, these are towns you should consider! Check out the full list here.

