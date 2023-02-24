Oui Oui! This “Super-Approachable” French Café is Coming to South Jersey!

Oui Oui! Who doesn't love a good French cafe? Looks like we have a new one coming to South Jersey!

Café Le Jardin, a French café and brasserie is getting ready to open in Audubon, NJ, according to South Jersey Food Scene! They'll be open in the former location of Smoke BBQ, at 34 West Merchant Street.

Have you ever heard of June BYOB? They're a modern French cuisine restaurant in Collingswood NJ. The same owners will be opening Café Le Jardin on a new venture, so this will be their second location. Chef Jay Shipp, who helps run June BYOB will be running Cafe Le Jardin.

June BYOB might be one of the classiest fine dining experiences you'll find in South Jersey. They've been featured in Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, and New Jersey Monthly's 30 Best Restaurants in NJ 2022. Seriously... their dishes are works of art.

So having them open a second, more casual, location is definitely something to be excited about! They're aiming for Café Le Jardin to be a family-friendly, approachable, relaxed environment. But the food will still be exquisite!

Their menu will include tasty European dishes like steak frites, trout almandine, beef au jus sandwiches, mussels, charcuterie, and more, according to NJ Pen.

They're aiming for an opening date in the spring! If you'll be checking them out, know that diners will be seating on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accepted.

We'll keep an eye out for them! In the meantime you can go ahead and follow the Café Le Jardin Instagram page @cafelejardin for updates to come!

