PA man accused of stabbing 80-year-old woman outside Audubon, NJ grocery store
AUDUBON — An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized after being stabbed repeatedly while loading groceries into her own car Sunday afternoon.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for the violent attack, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced.
Altirik Higgins of Philadelphia was arrested following the assault in the parking lot of the Acme store at 608 West Nicholson Road in Audubon.
The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was in stable condition on Monday.
Higgins was being held in Camden County jail.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
