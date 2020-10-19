Calico Home in Forrestal Village Is Closing on Oct. 24

According to signs posted on its storefront, Calico Home in Princeton Forrestal Village will be closing on Oct. 24.

On its website, Calico says it opened its first store in in Bedford Village, NY in 1948. It now has over 60 locations in the U.S.

According to Calico, the company offers “10,000 first-quality designer fabrics, plus the capability to turn any of them into custom window treatments, furniture and more.”

One of the notes posted at Calico Home at Princeton Forrestal Village thanks its customers for their patronage and another says that the company’s store in Yardley, PA will remain open.

Dave McKay

According to pfvillage.com, the loss of Calico Home will leave Princeton Forrestal Village with just 4 retail shops --- Luxe Home Furnishings, Monday Morning Flower & Balloon Company, Edible Arrangements, and GStar Sports.

The Westin-Princeton, Ruth Chris Steak House, and Salt Creek Grille are just a few of the other tenants in the mixed-use retail and office complex.

According to an article published in the New York Times in 1987, the first 30 tenants in Princeton Forrestal Village included…

Esprit (women's and children's apparel)

Roots (men's clothing)

LaVake (jewelry)

Caswell-Massey (toiletries)

Rodier (women's clothing)

Country Kids (children’s clothing)

Scandinavian Design (home décor)

The New York Times article also said that original tenants included several restaurants, a Marriott hotel, and “a barbershop, a tailor and custom shirt shop, a shoe repair establishment, an express mail operation and a video rental store.”

Since opening in 1986, Princeton Forrestal Village was also home to Polyesters Night Club and Koi Spa.