Can Pork Roll Really Be New Jersey’s Favorite Food?

Yeah, I know we eat a lot of pork roll, but is it really New Jersey's favorite food?

(If you came here to interject into yet another pork roll/Taylor Ham debate, it's not happening here. In this article we're just calling it "pork roll.")

A recent website LoveFood recently proclaimed pork roll "the most loved dish in New Jersey", but I'm not buying it.

Yes, more pork roll is sold in New Jersey than any other state, but is it really our favorite? It's served on breakfast sandwiches and bagels across the state; you can order a side of it with your eggs at your local diner; you can pick it up at your local super market - but, is it really our favorite food?

I'm sorry, I'm not buying it.

Look at how many pizza places we have. Look at how many sub/hoagie shops there are. How about bagel places? Surely, these are some foods that New Jersey residents love more than pork roll, right?

How about our Jersey Fresh, locally grown favorites like tomato, corn, and blueberries? They surely must have more fans than pork roll!

What about cheesesteaks? Sure, they probably migrated from Philadelphia, but more people will order a cheesesteak before pork roll, right?

What about boardwalk food? You see people enjoying pizza and ice cream, they're not peering out into the ocean while they're chomping on pork roll!

What do you think? What is New Jersey's favorite food dish? Let us know in the comments section.

SOURCE: LoveFood.com.

