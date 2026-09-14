The Executive Chef from a once very popular restaurant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania is on the move and will be opening a new restaurant in Monmouth County, New Jersey, according to a post on social media.

Former Executive Chef/partner from Rocco's at The Brick opening NJ restaurant

Cole Caprioni has a new project in the works, one that's sure to be a hit. If his name sounds familiar, it's because Caprioni was a partner and Executive Chef at Rocco's at The Brick on Washington Avenue in Newtown. The restaurant closed its door without warning back in November 2025.

READ MORE: Popular Brazilian Steakhouse opening in Freehold Raceway Mall

One North will be on North Main Street in Allentown

Fast forward and Caprioni is now opening One North in the quaint town of Allentown, New Jersey. Caprioni is based in New Jersey, so no surprise this new project would be closer to home.

The Facebook post reads, "From executive chef Cole Caprioni comes One North. Prepare for an exceptional dining experience centered around USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, a full raw bar, and elevated service tailored for families, couples, business professionals, and special occasions."

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I have a feeling many Bucks County foodies will be crossing the river to get a taste of this new place. No word yet when it will be opening. One North will be located at 1 North Main Street in Allentown, New Jersey.

READ MORE: Bucks County burger joint named among best in America

Donatelli's is opening where Rocco's at The Brick was in Newtown

Meanwhile, there's a new restaurant in the works in the space once occupied by Rocco's at The Brick. Major renovations are underway for a new steak and seafood restaurant with an Italian flair. It's called Donatelli's.

Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS

There will be outdoor seating on that beautiful patio with an outdoor bar. I'll let you know when I find out grand opening information.

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