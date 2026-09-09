This is a great way to thank an important group of people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for sacrificing so much and making a difference in their communities each and every day.

QuickChek is giving away free coffee to first responders and educators

QuickChek has announced plans to give free coffee to first responders and teachers every Monday through October 26. Plus, there's a special free coffee offer for both groups on Friday, September 11.

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Yes, that's right. Educators as well as firefighters, EMS professionals, and law enforcement officers are welcome to enjoy any size, self serve, hot or iced coffee at any QuickChek location in New Jersey or New York. Don't miss out. This offer includes the delicious seasonal coffee flavors like pumpkin Spice, Witches Brew, or Columbian Roast.

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“QuickChek is grateful for the opportunity to recognize and serve the Community Champions who make such a meaningful difference every day,” said Amanda Shymanski, director of marketing for QuickChek. “Educators and first responders show up for their neighbors in countless ways. We hope a free cup of coffee makes their Monday a little brighter and reminds them how much their service is appreciated.”

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The free coffee will be Mondays in October and September 11

Free coffee Monday dates for educators and first responders are:

September 14

September 21

September 28

October 5

October 12

October 19

October 26

There will be a special free coffee Friday on September 11

And, a special free coffee Friday for educators and first responders will be on September 11.

You'll need to present identification in order to get the free coffee

Be prepared to show a current ID to a cashier, proving your profession, when you visit for your free coffee. To find a QuickChek near you, click here.

Tell Us What You Put in Your Coffee and We'll Describe Your Personality Did you know that what you add or don't add to your morning coffee speaks volumes about your inner self? See if these coffee drinker profiles don't match up exactly with the personalities of people that you know. These observations might help you to understand people you're meeting for the first time as well.