Here’s Everything We Know About Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce
Cardi B and Offset would have celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in less than a week. However, the Bronx rapper filed paperwork to petition for a divorce today (Sept. 15) in Atlanta's Fulton County court.
While the cause of the legal separation was not shared in the initial filing, the soon-to-be former couple's relationship did have its share of ups and down over the years. In fact, nearly two years ago, Cardi announced that she and Offset were calling it quits following rumors of infidelity. The pair, however, were able to work through their issues at that time.
Nonetheless, according to the divorce documents, the likelihood of reconciliation is slim for Cardi B and the Migos artist as the paperwork notes that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that there are "no prospects for reconciliation."
Neither Cardi nor Offset have spoken publicly about the news of their impending separation, but fans appear to be taken aback by the bombshell. Cardi and Offset were just spotted together in July joyously celebration their daughter Kulture's second birthday. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, their 2-year-old child had an over-the-top celebration and received a Hermés Birkin bag as a gift from her dad, which also made headlines because people questioned if a young child needs a bag that ranges in price between $12,000 and $200,000.
In any event, Cardi B and Offset are due to appear in court on Nov. 4.
Take a look below to find XXL's breakdown on everything to know about Cardi B and Offset's marriage as well as the details on their divorce.
Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 15), XXL confirmed with a rep for Atlanta's Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court that Cardi B filed paperwork petitioning for a divorce from Offset, her husband of nearly three years, earlier today.
In addition to serving the Quality Control Records artist with a summons to respond to the filing within 30 days, Cardi has requested a split of the assets they acquired while married, both tangible and intangible. Additionally, she is asking that the debts they've accrued be divided equally. Bardi also wants to be awarded her separate property and is requesting that Offset cover the expenses of litigation including her attorney's fees.
The filing notes that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
Cardi B Seeks Full Custody of Daughter Kulture
Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture Kiairi Cephus, who recently turned 2. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is seeking full custody of their child. According to the court documents, Cardi, who is listed as the petitioner in the complaint, has shown "the Court that she is a fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child. Petitioner asks that the Court grant such custodial arrangement on a temporary and permanent basis."
She is also seeking child support for Kulture, who has been living with her, and maintenance on a temporary and permanent basis.
Cardi B and Offset Are Engaged in 2017
On Oct. 27, 2017, Offset got down on one knee at Power 99's 2017 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia and proposed to Cardi B. It was revealed months later that they were already married when the proposal took place.
Offset Cheating Allegations Begin in 2017
While the catalyst for the divorce isn't confirmed, there have been numerous allegations of infidelity aimed at Offset over the years while he's been married to Cardi. In December of 2017, nearly two months after the couple got engaged in October of that year, the rumor mill began buzzing that Offset was cheating. Apparently, his iCloud was hacked an a video of a nude woman in a hotel room began circulating online. The Migos member was reportedly behind the camera and filming the woman.
Earlier this year, in March, more cheating rumors surfaced on the internet. In a video clip, ’Set was sitting in a room playing a video game and when Cardi entered the room, he attempted to quickly put his phone in his pocket. Unable to move with enough haste, Offset put the phone by his side and retrieved it once Cardi left. The rapper was on a livestream at the time. Nonetheless, he later responded to the accusations, saying that people were making something out of nothing.
There were also alleged screenshot text messages from a woman named Shya L’amour, the mother of one of Offset's children, which claimed that he asked if they could have sex back in June of 2017. Offset and Cardi were newlyweds at the time and she was pregnant with their daughter Kulture.
Cardi B Announces She's Pregnant in 2018
On April 8, 2018, Cardi confirmed during her performance of "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live that she was expecting her first child with husband Offset.
Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Married in 2018
On June 25, 2018, Cardi B put all of the marriage rumors to rest and confirmed that she and Offset secretly got married.
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other," she wrote in a portion of a statement shared on Twitter.
A copy of their marriage certificate, which was obtained from Georgia's Fulton County court, began circulating online that same day.
Cardi B and Offset Welcome Kulture in 2018
Cardi B announced that she and Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture via an Instagram post of her doing a nude maternity photo shoot. She captioned the post, "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18."
Cardi B Announces Split From Offset Two Years Ago
On Dec. 4, 2018, a little over a year after the couple got married, Cardi B announced that she and Offset broke up. While explaining the split, she noted that things were amicable between them.
"So, everybody been bugging me and everything," she said in an Instagram clip. "And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."
Bardi added, "And it's nobody's fault. It's just like I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."
Offset responded to Cardi's post in the comment section and wrote, "Y'all won."