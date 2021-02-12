The Chorus of Cardi’s B’s New Song Is a Poop Metaphor, Apparently

Cardi B's catchy "Up" chorus lyric ("If it's up, then it's stuck") seems to be getting stuck in everyone's heads—but that's not the only thing having trouble getting, um, dislodged.

On Thursday (Feb. 11) the "WAP" hit-maker explained the unexpected meaning behind the line in her new single, "Up," during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When the talk show host asked Cardi if she could explain what the inspiration behind the line was, she shared, "Um, so have you ever taken a poop, right? And it don't come out? It's just up and it's stuck. Yeah."

An awkward silence ensued, before Fallon simply reacted with: "Wow." (Our reaction too, to be honest.)

"Alright. I mean, I guess you can take from it whatever you want. There's other ways to look at it, I guess," he added.

"It's a metaphorical quote," Cardi clarified, laughing. Watch below:

But the lyric isn't just about getting caught in a literally sh---y situation.

During a YouTube Live interview, Cardi opened up about the talked-about lyric, which she picked up from her husband, Offset. The rapper apparently says the phrase, which appears to be a Southern expression, quite often around Cardi.

"I feel like this is more like of an Atlanta thing, I don’t know, a Georgia thing," she admitted in the interview. "[Offset] kept saying ‘up and stuck’ and I’m like, ‘Oh s--t.’ I keep saying up and stuck out of nowhere … He always say it, but I feel like… this is some gangsta s--t and that’s what I like."

Watch the video for Cardi's B's "Up," below. And if you're feeling a little, uh, up and stuck yourself, some MiraLAX should do the trick.