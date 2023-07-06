Philadelphia’s 6 ABC Hires Pennsylvania Native, Caroline Coggin, as Newest Reporter

6 ABC (WPVI-TV) has a new personality with some local roots to Southeastern Pennsylvania.

So it'll be a bit of a homecoming when Caroline Coggin hits the airwaves later this summer in Philadelphia.

Coggin, a West Chester native, confirmed the news on her personal Instagram account late last week that she has accepted a position as an "anchor/reporter" for 6 ABC.

Coggin will be coming to Philadelphia after working at WHDH-TV in Boston for three years. Prior to that, she worked in Providence, RI, and Binghamton, NY, according to her biography on WHDH's website.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV’s Most Famous Anchors

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV’s Most Famous Anchors

"I grew up watching Channel 6. This powerhouse station is one of the main reasons I wanted to become a journalist," she wrote on Instagram. "As I started my first job in Binghamton, and I found myself traveling home to see my family every weekend, I knew my ultimate goal was to work in Philly."

It's unclear exactly when Coggin will start on the air on Channel 6. Caroiline's final day with Boston's WHDH-TV appeared to be Wednesday, July 5, according to her public social media posts.

WATCH: Coggin Survived a Terrifying Stroke Stroke at the Age of 27

Prior to joining WHDH-TV in July 2020, Coggin survived a stroke at the age of 27. Just a week and a half following her wedding, she was rushed to the hospital. She recounted the story on air when she returned to work:

Caroline has used the experience to raise awareness about the condition.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work in a place that I love — a place filled with so many people I love," Coggin wrote on social media this week. "I’ll see you soon, Philly! This girl from West Chester is finally coming home."

We've reached out to 6 ABC to see if they'll confirm when/where Caroline will be on TV in Philly.

NEXT: NBC 10's New Evening Anchor, Fred Shropshire, Makes On-Air Debut

WCAU-TV WCAU-TV loading...

There's also another new face on the screen on Philly TV on weekday evenings. NBC10's newest on-air anchor Fred Shropshire, hit the airwaves earlier this week for the Philadelphia NBC affiliate.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV’s Most Famous Anchors

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV’s Most Famous Anchors

He was seen as part of the station's Fourth of July coverage on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Tuesday, and viewers saw him anchoring the evening broadcasts on Wednesday (July 5) alongside longtime NBC 10 personality Jacqueline London.

NBC Philadelphia Livestream NBC Philadelphia Livestream loading...

Fred arrived at the station from the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, NC. He replaces the position previously held by veteran anchor Jim Rosenfield, who left the station in December 2022.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: