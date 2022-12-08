Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year.

After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year.



Jim has been the anchor for the station’s evening broadcasts at 6 pm and 11 pm since arriving in Philadelphia. His last day on the station will be Friday, December 23, the station said.

The station did not immediately announce a replacement, but we expect more to come on that soon.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Jim worked in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, according to his biography.

As for Rosenfield’s decision, he said he wants to be closer to home ultimately.

“New York is calling me home. After nine years at NBC10, I am excited to explore new opportunities and return to the place where I grew up, and where my family looks forward to having me around the corner,” Rosenfield said on Thursday.

It's not clear what he'll be doing next.

Jim Gardner Departing 6 ABC This Month Too

NBC 10 has long trailed 6 ABC for the top spot in the competitive landscape for TV ratings in town.

The news of Jim Rosenfield's departure from NBC 10, comes just two days after 6 ABC announced the final broadcast date for legendary anchorman, Jim Gardner.

After more than 45 years as the face of television in Philadelphia, Gardner's final broadcast on 6 ABC has been scheduled for the 6 pm Action News broadcast on Wednesday, December 21. The station revealed Jim Gardner's replacement will be Brian Taff.

Gardner stepped away from the station's 11 pm broadcasts earlier this year. He was replaced on that program by Rick Williams.

