Rick DeLorenzo has had it with the haters.

DeLorenzo's Pizza Hamilton has different owner than Robbinsville

DeLorenzo is the owner of DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township, NOT to be confused with DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville and Yardley, Pennsylvania. Different owners.

There's been a ton of buzz lately about Rick's handling of a tax debt to the state of New Jersey.

The pizza place was shut down in March for back tax debt

Back on Tuesday, March 11, the popular pizza place was shut down by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation.

Bright orange signs hung on the doors and windows...a notice of seizure for not paying state taxes.

DeLorenzo asked for help in paying that tax debt by setting up a GoFundMe.

DeLorenzo's Pizza GoFundMe paid off his tax debt

The huge support from customers, friends, and family paid off the debt but also drew a great deal of criticism, especially on Facebook.

In the meantime, the restaurant has reopened much to the delight of its loyal customers and even extended its hours.

Many commented on Facebook how it seemed crazy for DeLorenzo to be asking for tax money when customers already paid him tax and he mismanaged that money.

Rick DeLorenzo defends his actions

DeLorenzo defended himself saying his priority was to keep the lights on and pay his employees during a very rough time for the restaurant business following the pandemic.

All of the online attacks provoked DeLorenzo to fire back recently on Facebook.

The post has since been deleted, but read:

"Ok! All you haters and know it alls out there if you don't like my pizza or if you don't like me go somewhere else to eat! There are thousands of pizzerias out there! However if you want an authentic New Jersey pizza experience you know where you'll find it or you wouldn't be on our page! If you want to say something to me come here and tell me to my face! Don't hide behind your I-phone and criticize my life and how I conduct my affairs!"

Hopefully, this is the end of the saga.

We'll see.

