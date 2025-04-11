If a local restaurant's Facebook post is true, it'll be showing up on a popular ABC-TV show soon.

Tony Boloney's owner teases Shark Tank appearance

It sounds like well-known eatery, Tony Boloney's in Atlantic City, will be a part of Shark Tank somehow on April 18th.

You've heard of Tony Boloney's, right? Pizza, Subs, and Bad A$$ Grub.

Check out the recent social media post from the restaurant below.

The Shark Tank episode will be April 18

The post reads, "Big News!!! Shark Tank April 18th!!! Such amazing things in TB world so keep your eyes open!"

Hmmm...what do you think this means?

Usually, creators bring new products on Shark Tank to get financial backing so they can produce and start selling them.

Obviously, the hope is to go big and make a fortune.

I'm guessing we'll be seeing Mike Hauke, the owner of Tony Boloney's, presenting a new product or trying to making a product of his even bigger.

Hauke posted this video recently live from Mad Mutz.

Watch!

Hmm...what could it be?

In the video he's talking up his fresh mozzarella sticks (which look amazing) from the Mozzarella Laboratory.

A commenter on one of his posts, Amanda asked who the Shark is for the upcoming episode, and the response was, "Who says there is one? Need to watch!"

The suspense is already killing me. I'll definitely be tuning in on April 18.

On a social media post some rumors were addressed too.

Tony Boloney's will not be back open in Margate

"Not going back into Margate...would have loved to but hard to make pizza with a knocked down building and no equipment...by the way, I still need that back."

The post went on to say, "I can't open again right now after sinking all of that time and money into that location...I'm not Daddy Warbucks! You'll see plenty of me in Margate...can't wait for the Farmer's Market to start up soon. Other exciting developments that we can't talk about shhhh."

We'll all have to wait and find out what happens.

