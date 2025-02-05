These Are The 10 Must Have Snacks For Super Bowl Parties in PA
The countdown to the big game is on.
It's exciting having a home state team down in New Orleans trying to bring home that trophy.
No doubt, there are parties to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles all over the Keystone State on Sunday.
if you're hosting a party and are starting to think about the game time menu or need to contribute a snack to a party you've been invited to, I have some suggestions for you.
Pennsylvania's Favorite Super Bowl Snacks
You can't miss with these snacks, because according to a new poll, these are Pennsylvania's favorite Super Bowl snacks.
The Sports Geek did its research by sifting through Google Trends to come up with this popular snacks list.
You won't be disappointing any of your guests with these snacks:
Meatballs
Meatballs got an 89 Google Trends Score. Yum. Grab a roll and some cheese and make meatball parm sandwiches.
Fries
Fries got an 88 Google Trends Score. I wouldn't have picked this. They get cold so fast.
Pizza slices
Pizza slices got an 88 Google Trends Score. It's easy to eat while you're watching the game.
Cookies
Cookies got an 86 Google Trends Score. Who doesn't love cookies, You could get football shaped cookies too.
Hot Dogs
Hot Dogs got an 86 Google Trends Score. Keep them warm in your crockpot. You could set up a bar with different toppings.
Chicken Wings
Wings got and 85 Google Trends Score. I thought this would be #1. They seem like a football game staple.
Pretzels
Pretzels got and 83 Google Trends Score. The natural pick with beer.
Chips n Dips
The traditional snack got an 82 Google Trends Score. Make sure you don't double dip.
Ice Cream
Ice Cream got an 82 Google Trends Score.
An ice cream bar with different toppings would be fun at a party.
Mozzarella Sticks
Yum. The cheesy snack got a 77 Google Trends Score.
Enjoy.
Go Eagles!
