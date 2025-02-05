The countdown to the big game is on.

It's exciting having a home state team down in New Orleans trying to bring home that trophy.

No doubt, there are parties to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles all over the Keystone State on Sunday.

Canva Canva loading...

if you're hosting a party and are starting to think about the game time menu or need to contribute a snack to a party you've been invited to, I have some suggestions for you.

Pennsylvania's Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

You can't miss with these snacks, because according to a new poll, these are Pennsylvania's favorite Super Bowl snacks.

Get our free mobile app

The Sports Geek did its research by sifting through Google Trends to come up with this popular snacks list.

You won't be disappointing any of your guests with these snacks:

Meatballs

Canva Canva loading...

Meatballs got an 89 Google Trends Score. Yum. Grab a roll and some cheese and make meatball parm sandwiches.

Fries

Canva Canva loading...

Fries got an 88 Google Trends Score. I wouldn't have picked this. They get cold so fast.

Pizza slices

Canva Canva loading...

Pizza slices got an 88 Google Trends Score. It's easy to eat while you're watching the game.

Cookies

Canva Canva loading...

Cookies got an 86 Google Trends Score. Who doesn't love cookies, You could get football shaped cookies too.

Hot Dogs

Canva Canva loading...

Hot Dogs got an 86 Google Trends Score. Keep them warm in your crockpot. You could set up a bar with different toppings.

Chicken Wings

Canva Canva loading...

Wings got and 85 Google Trends Score. I thought this would be #1. They seem like a football game staple.

Pretzels

Canva Canva loading...

Pretzels got and 83 Google Trends Score. The natural pick with beer.

Chips n Dips

Canva Canva loading...

The traditional snack got an 82 Google Trends Score. Make sure you don't double dip.

Ice Cream

Canva Canva loading...

Ice Cream got an 82 Google Trends Score.

An ice cream bar with different toppings would be fun at a party.

Mozzarella Sticks

Canva Canva loading...

Yum. The cheesy snack got a 77 Google Trends Score.

Enjoy.

Go Eagles!

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet