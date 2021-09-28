Check Out What Pennsylvanians and New Jerseyans Chose As Their Favorite Halloween Candy

Have you purchased your Halloween candy for the trick or treaters this year already?

If you haven't, that is not a bad thing. We have to let you know what both New Jersey and Pennsylvania residents have chosen as their favorite Halloween candy this year.

Let's start with Pennsylvania, which I am very confused about. Zippia stated that Pennsylvania residents went with the choice of Good and Plenty as their favorite Halloween candy.

To be real with you, I have never even heard of Good and Plenty. The Pennsylvania residents that were part of this survey and chose Good and Plenty as their favorite Halloween candy definitely have terrible taste.

With all due respect of course, but they do.

As a matter of fact, Zippia shared in an article that Good and Plenty is the 3rd least popular Halloween candy. I am very disappointed in your choice of Halloween candy, Pennsylvania residents.

According to the map shared on Zippia, the Garden State definitely has better taste in favorite Halloween candy.

The residents in the state of New Jersey have picked Sour Patch Kids as their favorite Halloween candy.

I’m not really trying to pick a side between Pennsylvania and New Jersey but the Garden State takes the W with better taste in Halloween candy for this one.

But the question right now for the residents in the state of New Jersey is, which color is your favorite Sour Patch Kid? I will have to go with the blue one.

We learned from Zippia that last year most states chose Starburst as their favorite Halloween candy but it has been "dethroned by Kit Kats and Twix bars."