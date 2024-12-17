I'm happy to say for once I've been to a restaurant that's been put on one of those "best" lists.

Italian food is loved everywhere it seems. In New Jersey, we are so lucky to have a ton of Italian restaurants to choose from and most are very good.

Italian cuisine is very popular in New Jersey

Whether you're craving some hearty lasagna, classic spaghetti & meatballs, or some good pizza, New Jersey has it all.

There are many cozy family-owned spots plus, elegant fine dining, just waiting to welcome you.

A recent article by Lovefood named Your State's Most Irresistible Italian Restaurant and the pick for New Jersey gets two thumbs up from me.

New Jersey's Most Irresistible Italian Restaurant is in New Brunswick

It's Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick.

It's named after owner Mark Pascal’s grandmother, who immigrated from Naples.

The menu features her traditional recipes.

Catherine Lombardi is near State Theatre New Jersey

I had dinner there last year with friends before catching a show at the State Theatre New Jersey, which is practically next door.

I'm an atmosphere person, and I just loved the vibe. It's so pretty inside too.

After enjoying our classic Italian meals we vowed to return in the future.

Catherine Lombardi’s website says its mission is to create a welcoming environment for both New Brunswick locals and visitors from all over the world.

Whether you're stopping by for a casual drink and appetizer or enjoying a full dinner, the restaurant prides itself on offering exceptional food and an inviting atmosphere.

Next time you're in the mood for authentic Italian flavors, make sure to check out Catherine Lombardi. You won’t be disappointed.

To see the Most Irresistible Italian Restaurants in all of the other states, click here.

