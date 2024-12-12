If you're living in New Jersey, you need to be aware of an important warning from the FBI.

There are phone numbers linked to scams that you really need to watch out for.

As the number of phone scams continues to go up and up, especially around the holiday season, it’s important to know who’s on the other end of the call.

Scammers are getting more clever and aggressive, especially when we're busy with holiday shopping and other distractions.

The website, Been Verified, recently analyzed over 150,000 phone numbers that had been reported as suspicious.

They came up with a list of numbers tied to common scams.

It’s a good idea to block these numbers if they call or text you.

There are 5 scam phone numbers you should be aware of

(201) 500-8750 – This New Jersey number claims to be from your bank, telling you that your account is frozen or compromised. Don’t fall for it! Always contact your bank directly using the number on your card to check if there’s any issue. (856) 345-6789 – Residents in South Jersey, especially near larger apartment buildings or office areas, might get a text saying a delivery attempt failed. The message asks you to call back, but always double-check if you were expecting a package. (973) 212-3456 – This number is connected to scams like Publishers Clearing House, telling you that you've won a big prize or have a fraud alert on your credit card. If you didn’t enter any sweepstakes, don’t respond. (609) 451-9078 – Scammers pretending to be from major banks like Chase or Wells Fargo use this number to claim your account has been hacked. If you receive a call like this, don't call the number back unless you're sure it's legitimate. (732) 689-2304 – This number, from Central Jersey, is targeting people with debit card issues, claiming accounts are frozen. If you get a call from this number, hang up and reach out to your bank directly.

With the holidays almost here, it’s more important than ever to stay alert.

Don't trust unknown numbers.

When in doubt, call your bank or stop by in person to make sure everything is fine.

