If you're thinking of adding a new feline family member to your home, check this out!

After.a two year hiatus, Cattitude Inc. is holding an adoption event in Piscataway NJ, on Aug 13, according to NJ.com.

The in-person adoption event will be held at the Petco at 1333 Centennial Ave. from 11 AM to 3 PM with cat and kitties all looking to find their purrever homes!

Cattitude Inc. has been rescuing and providing medical care to cats and kittens for 17 years, and in that time they've helped home thousands to their furrever homes! Whether they were abandoned, orphaned, injured, pregnant, stuck, or ill.

After they're rescued, kittens are neutered or spayed at three months of age, and then vaccinated. The adults are are also spayed/neutered and vaccination. After these preventative procedures, the cats and kittens are placed in foster homes and listed for adoption.

There are a lot of kittens that are up for adoption on their website, and you can check out their pictures HERE. If you're serious about adoption of one these cuties, you have to fill out their adoption form and email them at njcattitude@gmail.com.

But it's SO much better to meet the cats in person, as Bob LaPierre, a founder of Cattitude told NJ.com: “Adopters get excited when they get to meet and hold a cat... When someone comes into the room and sees 25 adoptable kittens or cats, they go right to a particular cat or kitten, you can feel the connection.”

This is so true. When I adopted my cat Luna from a Philadelphia shelter in 2018, it felt so much better making a connection in person!

For more information about the event, click here!

