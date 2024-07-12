Stop & Shop to Close 32 Stores, Including 10 in New Jersey – Here’s Where

Bad news if you're a Stop & Shop lover.

Grocery retailer, Stop & Shop has announced they are closing 32 locations in the tri-state area, including 10 of them in New Jersey.

Why is Stop & Shop closing locations?

The company is moving forward with growth restructuring to improve the customer experience, so they're closing down under-performing locations. The good news is, employees at the impacted locations will be offered opportunities within the company.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said:

“Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online. This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions.”

When will Stop & Shop locations close?

The company hasn't specified closing dates for each of their locations, but they'll communicate specific dates to locals and associates well ahead of time. So keep an eye on your local Stop & Shop's updates.

All locations will be closed by Nov 2, 2024.

Get ready to say goodbye to some of the stores! Here's where they're closing in New Jersey:

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Road, Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Road, Jackson

Stop & Shop still has over 350 locations across 5 states. After this round of closures, 47 will still be open in New Jersey.

