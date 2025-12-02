Get ready. The first CAVA in Bucks County is opening soon, according to The Patch.

The grand opening date has been set for the trendy, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in Newtown.

CAVA is opening in Newtown on December 19

CAVA is set to open in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on Friday, December 19, CAVA's brand Communications manager, Emma Vogt, said.

It's next to Crumbl Cookies

It's next to Crumbl Cookies, where MOD Pizza was, near Chipotle and lululemon.

There is seating for 38 people inside and another 17 outside

The new restaurant has 38 seats inside and 17 outdoor seats.

You customize your meal

You completely customize your meal. There is a big variety of bowls and pitas, along with sides like cinnamon sugar pita chips and classic pita chips.

You can choose from a bunch of dips too. There are also desserts, and of course, drinks.

Check out the entire menu by clicking here.

Did you know there's a CAVA tradition where the new restaurant in town invites its new neighbors for a free meal before it opens to the public? The restaurant also collects donations to help support local community groups.

Ron Shuler, CAVA's regional director, said in a statement, "Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food, and everything we do at CAVA is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members, and our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be in Newtown and continue to grow our presence in the area.”

CAVA is located in The Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road in Newtown. The grand opening in December 19.

Go check it out.

