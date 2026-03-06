If you like popcorn, you're going to love the new shop coming soon to Newtown.

Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn is opening in the Village at Newtown shopping center

Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn is moving into the Village at Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road, according to the Patch. It will be in between Trinity Rehab and Naked Chocolate where Bobby Chez Gourmet To Go used to be. The crab cake restaurant closed in 2025.

Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn was created by Bucks County couple, Linda and Jules Sghiatti. They opened their first shop in their hometown of New Hope and have grown since then. Other PA locations include Lahaska in Peddler's Village, King of Prussia, and Bethlehem. In New Jersey, you can find shops in Jackson and Wildwood.

The popcorn is made fresh in-store. There are many flavors to choose from, including unique savory flavors like Chipotle White Cheddar, Just Like a Pickle, Buffalo Blue, Cheesy Doodle, Garlic Parmesan, Loaded Baked Potato, and White Cheddar. Sweet flavors include Cinnamon Toast, Cookie Explosion, Peanut Butter Blast, Sweet Habanero, and Toasted Coconut.

Just like you need to be prepared with your answer to a very important question when ordering a cheesesteak in Philadelphia (wit or wit out?), you'll be asked a just as important question when ordering your popcorn at Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn. The question is, "Bag opened or closed?" The popular answer is "opened," because the bag will be filled to the brim, so you can snack on it on your way out. I'm sure the smell of the fresh popcorn makes it irresistible.

No word on an exact opening date in the Village at Newtown. The article says look for it in the near future. For more details, click here.

