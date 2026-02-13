A popular bar/restaurant will be taking the place of a shuttered brewery/restaurant in a bustling Bucks County shopping center.

PJW restaurant group signed a lease for the old Iron Hill Brewery space in Newtown

Back at the beginning of January I told you that the PJ Whelihan's restaurant group had signed a lease to take over the old Iron Hill Brewery spot in the Village at Newtown. At the time, there weren't anymore details about which restaurant specifically would be taking its place, just that the restaurant group behind PJ Whelihan's had signed the lease.

The PJW Restaurant Group operates other restaurants besides PJ Whelihan's including The Pour House (Exton, North Wales, and Westmont), ChopHouse (Gibbsboro), ChopHouse Grill (Exton), Central Taco & Tequila (Westmont), and Treno (Westmont).

Another PJ Whelihan's is taking the Iron Hill Brewery spot in Newtown

Now, the Philadelphia Inquirer is making it official by reporting the old Iron Hill Brewery space will be a PJ Whelihan's restaurant.

Brixmoor Property Group owns the Village at Newtown. The CEO, Brian Finnegan, said, “We’ve got Free People and Lululemon and, Ulta that we added to the shopping center,” Finnegan said Wednesday in an interview. “We’ve got a lot of strong service tenants. We also have Capital Grill and Harvest, so some great food and beverage options." He added that PJ Whelihan's is joining the lineup.

PJ Whelihan's is known for it's chicken wings and big beer selection

If you're not familiar with PJ Whelihan's, it's a sports bar and restaurant, mostly in PA and NJ, known for its award-winning chicken wings (they feature a wing of the month), burgers, salads, and big beer selection. There are a bunch of TVs to watch a game and hang out with friends.

No word on when the new Newtown PJ Whelihan's is expected to open.

The Village at Newtown shopping center is located on South Eagle Road in Newtown, PA.