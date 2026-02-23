There are some exciting changes coming soon to the Newtown food scene. Two current restaurants are expanding, and there is a new one opening soon, according to the Patch, which will be the second location of an already popular restaurant.

Newtown Bagel is more than doubling the size of the shop

First up is Newtown Bagel in Newtown Plaza on Swamp Road (the small strip mall across from Wendy's). Plans were approved last year to more than double its size. It will be stretching out to where the bank used to be next door. It's currently 1,600 square feet, and it will increase to 3,000 square feet. C&N Bank moved to Newtown Business Commons last spring.

The number of seats in the shop will jump from 10 to 24, making it the perfect place to grab a bite and linger with friends. The expansion plans also include a new coffee center with a barista.

The owner of Newtown Bagel, Chris Meyer said, "We’ve been landlocked for almost 25 years at 1200 square feet. When C&N moved, it was an opportunity to move into that space and add some seating and expand our coffee selections for our customers.”

Vecchia Osteria in Newtown is expanding by taking over the empty space next door

Vecchia Osteria in the Newtown Depot Shopping Center on Richboro Road is also expanding its space. It's taking over the empty space next door to the restaurant and turning it into an event space. It will also add 24 seats to the restaurant.

Lucatelli's is opening its second location in Newtown

The new restaurant will be the second location for an already popular Doylestown restaurant, Lucatelli's, well known for its pizza. It will be going where Marco Pizza was, next to Wendy's.

Lucatelli's owner, Dave Schiano, said, “Our goal is always to bring the freshest and best quality ingredients to our food as we strive to be that next level pizzeria. While others are using frozen products, we’re giving you the best and freshest food daily."

