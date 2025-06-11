If you watch Channel 3 in Philadelphia, you may notice some big changes coming to the station this summer. We're hearing that the station may turn over quite a few of their employees in the coming weeks. Here's what we know and what we're kind of expecting to see from the CBS affiliate in the City of Brotherly Love:

CBS Philadelphia (Eyewitness News) Plans Downsizing Efforts

We've learned that an email went out this morning to veteran employees of the station. They were offered buyouts in email, according to a report first published by CrossingBroad.com. They say that about 30 employees got the notice. Now they'll have to decide if they want to accept the offer.

READ MORE: What Really Happened to Jamie Apody at 6abc?

The buyout offer reportedly includes two weeks of severance pay for each year of service (capping out at 64 weeks total). Employees have until June 24th to accept the offer, they reported. If they do choose to leave, they'd work into August before leaving the company.

Will Big Changes Hit CBS Philadelphia?

Yes. We're sure that changes are coming as CBS' parent company, Paramount, continues to evolve their portfolios in the current media landscape.

CHECK THIS OUT: Where is John Bolaris Now?

Though, it's unclear if any of our favorite anchors or reporters were offered the buyout (or if they'll accept). So it's far too soon to speculate if it could mean the end of the road for anchors like Ukee Washington and Jim Donovan, both of whom have worked there for years.

Ukee Washington and Jim Donovan have worked at CBS Philadelphia for decades. Could they be affected by this upcoming round of cuts? Photo Composite via CBS Philadelphia & Canva Ukee Washington and Jim Donovan have worked at CBS Philadelphia for decades. Could they be affected by this upcoming round of cuts? Photo Composite via CBS Philadelphia & Canva loading...

Though, that's purely speculation at this point. So we're not sure what (if anything) will change on-air at the station.

Paramount Global Is Undergoing Massive Changes & Cuts

The move comes as the station's parent company undergoes massive changes ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media. Paramount Global announced earlier this week that they would be cutting about 3.5% of its workforce in the United States. The majority of the staff that was affected by that round of layoffs was informed on Tuesday (June 10). It's unclear if anyone in Philadelphia was cut in this round already.

We'll have to watch and see how this plays out.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST