Jamie Apody hasn't been on our TV screens in Philly on a regular basiss since her abupt departure from 6abc rocked the Philly media landscape in the fall of 2023.

But that could be changing soon! Where is Jamie Apody going be working? And how can you watch?

Here's what we know (AND we have a look back at her shocking departure from 6abc).

March 2025: Jamie Apody Finally Shares News of a Regular Gig

Since last year, Jamie Apody has been filling on the FOX29 evening sports show, ‘The Phantastic Sports Show,’ which airs at 11:30 p.m. weeknights. But nothing was permanent and her time on the show seemed to be primarily as a fill-in.

But Apody just wrote on social media that she will now be on the show every Monday night.

“Now you can see me EVERY MONDAY NIGHT on @fox29philly’s Phantastic Sports Show,” Apody just shared on social media.

She went a little further, however, and hinted that it could become a bigger role.

A small step to what I hope is a more prominent role on this awesome station,” she wrote. “Are you as excited as I am??”

It’s unclear what a more prominent role at the station would look like, but this could be an exciting development soon.

Now let's go back in time to talk about her departure from 6 abc.

Flashback – October 2023: Jamie Apody Suddenly Disappears From 6abc

Back in October 2023, fans noticed that Jamie Apody was no longer on the station’s weekend broadcasts as the sports anchor.

There was never an official acknowledgement though.

So following an outpouring of love from viewers, Jamie thanked fans for their well wishes on her social media, but stopped short of a confirmation of her departure (it's likely she wasn't able to comment on the matter).

Flashback – April 2024 - Apody’s Departure Was Finally Confirmed

It wasn’t really confirmed, though, until April 2024 when the station and Apody announced she had left the station.

Jamie Apody Philadelphia Sports Reporter 6ABC via YouTube loading...

“I am so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and concern shown to me over the past 5 months while I made a decision about my future,” Apody said at the time in a statement, which the station sent to media outlets including the Philadelphia Business Journal.

If you doubted that Jamie is beloved, trust us... she is. The coverage of Jamie's sudden departure, by the way, marked some of the most-read stories at 945PST.com EVER.

So, of course, we'll see if this does lead to a more permanent role at FOX29 for Jamie.