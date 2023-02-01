CBS’S Survivor 44 Features a Contestant from Newtown, PA
Are you a fan of CBS's Survivor? If you are, you're about to see a local man competing on the show, according to Parade. That's exciting. I love seeing local people on national tv.
There are 18 people competing in the upcoming 44th season of the show (can you believe it's been on for 44 seasons? Crazy.) and one of the men picked for this season is a guy from Newtown, PA (Bucks County).
His name is Brandon Cottom. He's 30 years old. He's not only from Newtown but currently lives there too. He's a Security Specialist.
The three words Cottom used to describe himself are easygoing, ambitious and confident. Let's see how these traits do for him in forming alliances, tackling challenges and more.
Cottom has a really cool past. He played professional football for five years. I did a quick Google search and he was a fullback. He played for the Seattle Seahawks.
The season takes place in breathtaking Fiji and the lucky winner, the sole survivor, will take home one million dollars.
Last season it was teased that this season would be a "new era" of Survivor, with a new structure and new twists and turns, the article says.
Executive Producer and Host, Jeff Probst says this season is "One of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational and most entertaining seasons."
To find out more about Cottom and the rest of the new recruits, click here.
Survivor 44 kicks off on Wednesday, March 1st at 8pm on CBS with a special 2-hour episode.
Good luck Brandon.