CDC Releases Thanksgiving Guidelines For COVID19

Just after releasing guidelines for Halloween, the CDC has released official guidelines for Thanksgiving.

You'll notice that just like Halloween, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out the risks when it comes to Thanksgiving activities in the exact same way. These are broken down into: Lower Risk Activities, Moderate Risk Activities, and Higher Risk Activities.

The safest approach to Thanksgiving this year according to the CDC is to stay home:

Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others."

Instead of travel, the CDC hopes you will participate in lower risk activities including:

1) Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.

2) Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.

3) Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family,

4) Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday.

5) Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The CDC is advising you to avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread:

1) Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving.

2) Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race.

3) Attending crowded parades.

4) Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors.

5) Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.

You can read the full list, including several other holidays on it, from the CDC website.