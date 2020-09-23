CDC Suggest Everyone Stays Away From Trick Or Treating This Year

We've all been keeping our distance from friends and family members for some time now because of the coronavirus. So, many people would agree that canceling trick or treating may not be a bad idea this Halloween season. The CDC agrees with everyone that is against trick or treating this Halloween.

According to Fox 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it known that trick or treating is not a good idea because it can put you and your family at a way higher risk of catching the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on its website that you should probably think of doing other Halloween activities that will put you at a way lower risk of being affected by the coronavirus.

Some of the activities suggested on CDC.gov were:

Carving or decorating pumpkins at home and displaying them

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Conduct virtual Halloween costume contest

Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The CDC considered those activities to be the ones with the lowest risk of catching the coronavirus.

What was considered as high risk to the CDC was, haunted houses, costume parties, trick or treating, rural fall festivals, alcohol and drug abuse, amongst others.

Even though this Halloween season is not going to be the best we have to make sure we do whatever it takes to makes sure we are all safe.