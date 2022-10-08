All Aboard This Trick-or-Treat Halloween Train in Hammonton, NJ
Looking for something fun and different to do with the kids this Halloween season? Check out this trick-or-treat train currently rolling in Hammonton.
DiDonato's has done it again! The Family Fun Center off White Horse Pike runs their Holiday Magical Express during Christmastime, and now they've set up a new ride in time for Halloween.
The Trick-or-Treat outdoor train ride takes big ghouls and little goblins through Halloween Town! It's fun for the whole family with tricks, treats, and surprises for kids and grown-ups!
And that's not all DiDonato's has in store for you this spooky season.
There's also a pumpkin patch, a toy market with a pop-up snack stand, and you can meet a real witch!
And, even MORE exciting, new for 2022 is a Halloween Corn Maze, a 40-foot inflatable obstacle course, and five different spots for trick-or-treating.
Best of all, your ticket gets you access to all of it! Doesn't that sound like Halloween fun for everyone?
Tickets (which are highly recommended) are $15.95/person in advance, $17.95/person at the door. The 'All A Boo' Trick-or-Treat train ride runs Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. now through October 25th. It will also be rolling on Monday, October 10th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
DiDonato Family Fun Center (where you can also bowl), is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton NJ.