Celebrate ‘Christmas In July’ On The Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

If you’re one of those people who absolutely love all things Christmas, then this event happening at Jenkinson’s is totally for you.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey is putting on their Christmas in July event this year and you’re invited to join in on the fun!

They just recently announed the lineup for weekend long event and it looks like a ton of fun, especially if you’re a total Christmas fan. The event will be a two day long event from July 26th to July 27th of this year and there’s a ton of fun in store.

There’s going to be strolling holiday entertainment, photos with Santa on the beach, a diving Santa show at Jenkinson’s Aquarium, and even multiple Christmas shows on the beach.

Jenkinson’s has always been the best family-friendly atmosphere when it comes to Jersey Boardwalks, in my opinion, so this will for sure be a ton of fun for all ages no matter if you’re 8, 18 or 80.

The event is from 3 pm to 7 pm both days of the event so there’s plenty of time to check out this Christmas in July event in New Jersey! You can get a full list of scheduled events here!

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million