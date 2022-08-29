Spooky Season is approaching soon and this New Jersey beach town knows exactly how to celebrate the season. Personally, I think that Jenkinson’s is the most well-balanced boardwalk experience we have in New Jersey!

They have something for all age groups going on at all times and coming up in October, there’s something really exciting going on for all of the kids.

For two weekends during the Halloween season in late October, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Plesant, NJ is bringing back off the spooky festivities that their event, Boo at the Boardwalk, is known for. It’s being advertised all over as one of the most fun and family-friendly Halloween events around.

They have so many festive events like Halloween crafts, face painting, trick or treating, entertainment, underwater pumpkin carving, and even limited kid rides!

If you're having a busy October, there are plenty of chances to make your way to Point Pleasant and experience this event, because it’s going on for 2 weekends this October! The first weekend kicks off on October 22th and 23rd, both days going from 12 pm to 4 pm.

It will all happen again next weekend October 29th and 30th. Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is located at 300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, 08742 and you can see all the event info on their website, jenkinsons.com.

