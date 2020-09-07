2 stabbed at Jenkinson’s Beach, in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two people were stabbed Monday on Jenkinson's Beach, police said.

In a brief message posted to Facebook Monday afternoon, police said two males were found with stab wounds after police were called to the area for a report of an incident involving a knife.

The two men were transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, police said. The message from police didn't describe the extent of their injuries or their condition.

Police said "two male subjects" were in custody and there was no further threat to the public. They didn't clarify whether either of the people who were injured were also considered suspects in the incident. They also didn't release the names of any of the parties involved or say whether anyone had yet been charged.

The Asbury Park Press Monday afternoon cited Mayor Paul Kanitra saying the stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m.

"Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public," Kanitra wrote on Facebook. "Considering the tragic events of the past hour, I certainly hope Jenkinson's will finally see the light and drop their counterproductive and frivolous lawsuit that undermines our ability to protect residents and visitors alike. This cannot and will not stand in Point Pleasant Beach."

The mayor's comments refer to Jenkinson's lawsuit over alcohol enforcement on its beach, which is private property.

Police haven't yet responded to messages from New Jersey 101.5 seeking more information.

A video posted to Twitter by a user identified Kelly McCullough shows lifeguards and police running down the beach. In response, another user, with the username ellabetten1, says she saw the incident while she was working.

"Scariest moment of my life," she wrote.

Police said on Facebook more information would be provided "at a later date and time," citing the ongoing investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly described the day when the incident occurred. It happens on Monday, Labor Day.