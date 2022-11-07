It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Point Pleasant, NJ.

We’re officially in that transition period where it’s still Fall, but the Christmas lights are making their way into windows and front lawns and it’s not just because they’re still hung up from last year.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk always has so many themed events during the year and this one has got to be one of the coolest ones. Everyone loves a good Christmas light show, right? This season Jenks is bringing their Sea of Lights holiday light show to life and everyone is welcome.

I have to admit, I’m such a sucker for things like this. Point Pleasant is one of my favorite places in the world and getting to go down there during the winter is the best-case scenario for me.

The light show will be indoors and take place on the boardwalk and aquarium. On their website, it lists there will be lots of treats, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa, games, Diving Santa, and lots more entertainment that the entire family can enjoy.

How cool is this?

Also, the Aquarium, Sweet Shop, Aquarium Gift Shop, Pavilion, and Pavillion arcade will be open!

If you’re interested in checking this event out, it’s happening all throughout December, so you have lots of time to round up your squad and have a wholesome night down the shore! Jenkinson’s Sea of Lights is happening on December 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 27th and 28th from 4-8 pm each night.

For more info, you can head to their website.

