Celebrate Valentine’s at Home with Salt Creek Grille

Salt Creek Grille has two locations in New Jersey. One is down in Monmouth County in Rumson and the other is in the Forestal Village in Princeton. I've visited the location in Princeton many times and we even had our PST holiday parties there a few times. It's great, it's cozy, I love all the fireplaces and the food and drinks are delicious. According to their Facebook Page, Salt Creek Grille Princeton is hosting a Virtual Chef's Table on Valentine's Day. You can call to make your reservation and you'll be instructed to pick up your Breakfast in bed meal kit on February 13th. Then on Valentine's Day you and your honey or hey, you can do this solo if you want, will be making a brioche french toast along with Chef Barry Shapiro. You also get a bottle of sparkling wine. This sounds like a lot of fun. You can get more details in the flyer below.

I remember when Matt and I first started dating and Valentine's Day was such a huge deal. I wanted to go out to a restaurant and celebrate on February 14th. The funny thing is, my husband and I both worked in restaurants when we were dating, so it was a little difficult to have Valentine's Day off. We usually celebrated on another day and we both worked on Valentine's Day to make some money. Now that we're married, and we're busy, and I think my husband may be working Valentine's Day night, breakfast or brunch at home sounds wonderful. My hubby loves french toast too and I'm sure as soon as he sees this article on the PST app, he's going to call to book.