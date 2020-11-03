The 2020 presidential election has everyone using their voice—and yes, that means celebrities are taking to social media to proudly share their "I voted" selfies.

The polls look a lot different this year, with voters having the option to do early voting or even vote by mail from the comfort of their own home. Stars have not only been sharing their voting selfies and photos, but also the reasons why they are voting for either President Donald Trump or candidate Joe Biden.

Some celebrities are even voting for the first time ever and finding discovering their political beliefs, while some have been being politically active their whole lives. And you'll never know who you'll run into at the polls: Paul Rudd surprised a New York polling station with cookies for those waiting in the extremely long lines.

See celebrity selfies from the polls and ballot boxes, below.