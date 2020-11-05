Celebrities want to make it clear how important it is to count every valid ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Rihanna dedicated her Instagram feed to the cause. In a series of posts she wrote, "Count every vote, we'll wait." Katy Perry shared a similar sentiment in a graphic that read, "Every American counts, count all of the votes."

Amy Schumer jokingly posted a photo of The Count from Sesame Street, while Demi Lovato posted an Instagram Strory that read, "Our democracy and freedom are worth waiting for. We must #CountEveryVote!!"

"Leaders are chosen by the people," Ellen DeGeneres wrote. "That means for a true democracy to work, every vote must count. Keep calm and count on."

President Donald Trump recently encouraged his supporters to protest the counting of mail-in and in-person ballots in specific states where he's not currently in the lead of the presidential race. Trump officially filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan in an effort to force-stop counting of the remaining ballots that have not yet been counted.

Below, see how stars are now using their social media to encourage that all votes be counted in every state.