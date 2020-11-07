Trump supporters are not happy that Donald Trump is projected to lose the 2020 presidential re-election to candidate Joe Biden.

News broke on Saturday (November 7) that Biden, who earned over 270 electoral votes as well as the popular vote, was the projected winner of the 2020 election.

Grey's Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington retweeted Trump's "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT" claim. He also retweeted a tweet that claimed voting machines were "glitchy" and linked to the supposed Clinton Global Initiative, which could not be verified.

Viral conservative commentator Tomi Lahren shared a series of tweets concerning the conspiracy of a "stolen election." She alleged, "The fight is not over. We won’t stop till voter fraud is exposed and ENDED! Our PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump will keep fighting." She added, "Unlike the Left, we will fight this in court not by looting the Walmart."

Melrose Place actor Antonio Sabato Jr. asked his followers and fellow Trump supporters to change their profile pictures to red to show their support of the president, while Herschel Walker retweeted a tweet that read, "See ya in court booboo, we're still gonna beat you by the end."

See these and more reactions, below.