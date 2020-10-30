Halloween 2020 looked a lot different this year, but that didn't stop celebrities from dressing up in their sexiest, spookiest and strangest costumes.

Kim Kardashian-West and her posse made headlines for their themed group look: Kardashian dressed up as Carole Baskin, her pal Jonathan Cheban wore a Joe Exotic costume, and Kardashian's kids dressed as tigers, referencing Netflix's Tiger King. The crew shared behind the scenes footage of them getting into costume and makeup, and they even had a photo shoot in front of a cage.

On Instagram, Paris Hilton showed off numerous outfits in a Halloween look-book video, while Katherine Schwarzenegger honored COVID-19 healthcare heroes by dressing up as first responders alongside her pooch.

Halsey brought her makeup skills to become Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride, while rapper Saweetie used her Photoshop skills to become a member of Destiny's Child.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa portrayed David Rose and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek during an episode of their talk show. Later, Ripa posted a photo looking unrecognizable in a Joe Exotic costume. "H

See these 2020 celebrity Halloween costumes and more, below.