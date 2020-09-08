‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Announces Final Season: Get Details and See Reactions From Fans

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced on Tuesday (September 8) that after 20 seasons, their hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be airing its final episodes in 2021.

On social media, Kris Jenner detailed the decision in a statement signed by the show's stars, including herself, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

"To our amazing fans," read the statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," continued the post. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The family also thanked the "thousands of individuals and businesses" that have been a part of KUWTK, the E! network, creator and executive producer Ryan Seacrest, and the Bunim/Murray production company.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021," the statement concluded. "We love you!"

Kim Kardashian West posted a similar statement to her own social media channels and added: "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

For over a decade, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been the most popular show on E!, and its success has led the network to largely expand its reality-style programming.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” the network told Variety. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired on E! in 2007 and has since produced seven official spin-off shows including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé and Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie. Additionally, it's spawned several related television specials including Kim's Fairytale Wedding and I Am Cait.

