Kim Kardashian Spotted Without Wedding Ring on Instagram

Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram on Monday (January 11) and shared photos of herself without her wedding ring amid Kanye West divorce speculation.

The 40-year-old business mogul posted two photos of herself modeling her new SKIMS hosiery and bras. In one photo, her hand is held up to her face, showing off a bare ring finger.

Fans were quick to point out that her left hand was missing her massive diamond, but they also weren’t surprised as the couple is at the center of looming divorce rumors.

On January 5, Page Six reported Kimye’s breakup after six years of marriage. Kardashian has allegedly already hired celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

Kardashian has not appeared to wear her wedding ring in any social media posts or paparazzi images recently. The last time fans saw the KKW Beauty founder rocking her wedding ring on social media was on December 14, when she modeled SKIMS Backless Shapewear. She also noticeably left her ring behind while celebrating Christmas Eve at sister Kourtney Kardashian's house with the Kardashian and Jenner families.

However, it isn’t that uncommon for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to go out without wearing her wing, as she has not regularly worn her wedding ring since the 2016 Paris robbery where her 20-carat diamond ring was stolen from her hotel room while she was held captive. She has also regularly kept her ring finger bare for SKIMS campaigns and promotional photos.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012. They wed in May 2014. The couple share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Neither Kardashian nor West has yet to confirm or address the divorce claims.