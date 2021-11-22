Imagine this: You're walking around Cape May, New Jersey, taking in the sights, when one of those sights becomes one of the most famous movie stars! We're talking about Bradley Cooper!

The actor/director and Academy Award nominee was reportedly walking around Cape May's historic Washington Street Mall on Saturday.

He may have been spending some quality holiday time with his mother Gloria, who's rumored to live in Brigantine, according to wildwoodvideoarchive.com.

Cooper looked in super chill mode, rocking a bit of scruff and windblown hair. He was dressed casual in a dark sweatshirt and scarf.

I constantly hear about Brad Cooper sightings at the Jersey Shore. He apparently rides his bike around Brig on occasion when visiting his mom, and even stops to grab ice cream at Richman's. One of these days our paths will cross, I just know it, lol. I'll probably faint from fan girling before I manage to get proof, though.

Bradley also showed up in Philly on Sunday to watch the Eagles/Saints game. Cooper grew up in the area in nearby Abington, Pennsylvania.

Brad's new movie, Nightmare Alley, hits theaters December 17th.

Did you catch a glimpse of Bradley Cooper at the Jersey Shore this weekend? We'd love to know.

