Celebrity Sightings at Kuo Social Restaurant in Robbinsville

Whoa. I bet you didn't even realize that some celebrities have been in our area recently, having a good 'ole time at a newer Robbinsville hot spot.

As I was scrolling on Facebook the other day I stopped in my tracks when I saw a picture of the Chef/Owner of Kuo Social Restaurant in Robbinsville Town Center, Steven Kuo, and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush. Wow. What was she doing in Robbinsville? Was she filming for the Today Show? She's the co-host of the 4th hour with Hoda Kotb. Was her handsome husband, Henry or her Presidential parents with her? What does she like to eat? Lol. I had so many questions, and if you know me, you know I wasn't going to rest until I got some answers.

After doing a little digging, I had a great conversation with Steven Kuo, who pours his heart and soul into his restaurant, calling Kuo Social "my baby" and that having the honor of working with such a stellar team is the real reason for Kuo Social's fabulous reviews.

We exchanged pleasantries and then I asked him about Jenna Bush Hager's visit that I saw on Facebook, in search of answers. Mr. Kuo politely told me that Jenna and her husband, Henry, were very private people, and he wanted to respect that. Ok, I get it, that's cool, but, how did he know they were such private people? Ahh, Kuo then revealed that he was classmates with Henry Hager at the Saint Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia. Kuo talked about how wonderful Jenna and Henry are, and such devoted parents to their children. Just like I thought they'd be. I didn't get much about a Kuo Social restaurant appearance, but, if I were you, I'd keep an eye on The Today Show.

Mr. Kuo did talk more about his other celebrity guests recently...the Real Housewives of New Jersey. He called them, "Simply fabulous. All super, super kind, down to earth, elegant people." Theresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Caroline Rauseo all enjoyed their time at Kuo Social. When I asked how they knew about the restaurant, he revealed his business partner's wife is friends with one of the Housewives.

Kuo Social is the hottest new restaurant and lounge in New Jersey featuring "exquisite modern Chinese fare." Chef/Owner Steven Kuo and Executive Chef/Partner Yang Huang (previous Executive Chef of Buddakan, New York) have worked with the best in the industry before opening Kuo Social Restaurant. Click here to read his story and check out the menu. You'll be impressed, I was.

You've got to get to Kuo Social Restaurant soon. It's in the Robbinsville Town Center, on Route 33. You never know who you may run into. Lol.