This is a tragedy that breaks our hearts here in Philadelphia and across the nation. But it's tough because they were one of our own.

Uche Ojeh, Sheinelle Jones' Husband, Has Died

We learned on Friday morning that Uche Ojeh died from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ojeh is the husband of TODAY show anchor Sheinelle Jones. Ojeh was just 45 years old.

He and Sheinelle were college sweethearts who met at Northwestern University, but Philadelphia played a HUGE role in their lives.

If fact, the pair married in 2007 at Rittenhouse Square's Church of the Holy Trinity.

Sheinelle Jones Was a Beloved Philadelphia TV Anchor

Sheinelle's career would take the couple to Philadelphia (an area that her family calls home).

She was the co-anchor of the very popular morning TV program — Good Day Philadelphia — for more than 9 years.

She left in 2014 to join the TODAY show.

Jones' Absence From The TODAY Show

Jones has been absent from the show for months sparking questions about her extended absence which also coincided with the departure of anchor Hoda Kotb.

She had only previously said she was "dealing with a family health matter," and thanked the TODAY show family for their support.

Ojeh's Passing Was Announced on the TODAY Show

The passing of Uche Ojeh was announced during the Friday morning broadcast of the TODAY show.

He was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” Savannah Guthrie said.

You can watch the very emotional announcement and tribute here:

The TODAY show team was visibly emotional during the stunning announcement.

"He loved (his) kids more than anything else in the world," Craig Melvin said on TV.

They share three children. They have a 15-year-old son Kayin and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche, the Inquirer reports.