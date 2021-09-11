Mariah Carey and More Celebs Remember and Pay Tribute to 9/11 Victims and Heroes on 20th Anniversary

Twenty years later, celebrities are honoring the victims and heroes of 9/11.

On Saturday (Sept. 11), social media tributes began pouring in from celebrities to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on the East Coast on Sept. 11, 2001.

"On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness," Mariah Carey tweeted. "Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever."

Mark Wahlberg said that 9/11 "feels like yesterday." He added, "We are all forever changed. Thinking of those who are gone and their loved ones missing them now and always."

Reese Witherspoon sent prayers to the families who lost their loved ones while Kaley Cuoco simply wrote, "#NeverForget."

Kate Hudson noted how hard it is to believe that it has been twenty years since the devastating attacks. "Being in the city right now brings back so many memories," she wrote. "Everyone remembers where they were: when they got the call or seeing it on the news. Those of us who were living in New York saw a different city. A city in mourning yet together."

Today, former President George W. Bush and current Vice President Kamala Harris were on-site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for the Flight 93 memorial service. Meanwhile, current President Joe Biden along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama visited Ground Zero’s New York City memorial service.