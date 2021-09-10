Halloween Drive In Movies at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA

Once again this year, Snipes Farm in Morrisville will be your destination for Halloween movies, drive in style. Sounds like fun...spooky fun. Lol.

The Mid Atlantic Group is hosting the month long film festival, starting Thursday, October 7th. It's being dubbed the "Haunted Halloween Drive In."

Reserve your spot now...there's limited space available. Hurry, I noticed there are already some dates that are sold out. It's only $45 per car. When you buy your car pass, you'll also be able to buy a Snipes Farm Fall Snack Pack (with Snipes Farm apple cider, cider donuts, a caramel apple, and a candy apple) and bags of the Best Darn Kettle corn.

It won't just be a drive in movie. It will be an a spooky, fun, Halloween experience. There will be live actors wandering around, bringing the movie to life, so you'd better watch out...lol. There will also be live music, and more surprises. Oh, and the movie will be shown on a giant 50 foot screen.

All the classics will be shown including Halloween (1978), A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Scream...and favorites Hocus Pocus (Amuck, amuck, amuck...lol), Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more.

Don't worry, you will be totally safe. According to the website, "The safety of ours fans, performers, and staff is our top priority. This experience was designed to meet all local health and safety standards and state regulations. Of course, we'll be wearing our masks, it's Halloween after all. All staff will wear protective face coverings even under their theatrical masks. Please follow local guidelines for mask requirements in your vehicle and please pay attention to email updates as information is subject to change."

Snipes Farm is located at 890 West Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.

