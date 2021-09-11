Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of my favorite holidays.





I always stress about my Halloween costume and now that I am a Mom, that hasn't changed. I started planning our Halloween costumes in August.





Halloween costume shopping can be tough, especially for those in wheelchairs and who have certain disabilities. My cousin Kelly has special needs and since she has some trouble walking, whenever she wears a dress, it has to be a short one. My Mom has hemmed many of her dresses in the past.





Target has the most wonderful Halloween costumes for children and adults who have a special need like a wheelchair, walker or any other disability that might make it difficult for them to be in a costume or go trick or treating.