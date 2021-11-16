Breaking news. 6ABC is reporting that students at Central Bucks High School South (Warrington, PA) were sent home early this afternoon after the school was in lockdown and police were sent to the school.

The article states this morning, just after 8am, two separate threats were made to the school that needed police attention. Once police arrived, they advised the school to go into lockdown mode. Police officers, along with a K-9 unit began combing the school for anything dangerous.

Warrington Police are saying nothing has been found so far and no one has been hurt, but, they still made the decision to dismiss the students and staff to continue the investigation.

Parents and guardians are being told not to come to the school, so they can dismiss the children quickly and orderly.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated.

